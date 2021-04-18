Pakistan records 149 Covid-19 deaths – highest single-day spike since June
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday reported 149 deaths from the novel Covid-19, making it the country’s highest death toll in a single day since June 29 last year.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of total deaths has soared to 16,243 while the national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 756,285 as 6,127 new infections reported during the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.52 percent.

At least 71,836 samples were tested, out of which 6,127 turned out to be positive. The number of active cases has soared to 85,102.

The total number of people who recovered from the deadly virus stands at 655,246.

