Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 April, 2023

08:36 AM | 17 Apr, 2023
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 April, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Karachi PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Islamabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Peshawar PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Quetta PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Sialkot PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Attock PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Gujranwala PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Jehlum PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Multan PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Bahawalpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Gujrat PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Nawabshah PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Chakwal PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Hyderabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Nowshehra PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Sargodha PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Faisalabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Mirpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 17, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 291.5
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.43 773.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 213.5 215.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 940.78 749.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 747.46 755.44
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 213.2
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.33 326.83
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

