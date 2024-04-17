Honda City 1.5 latest price for Lahore April 2024

With Stylish curves and impressive performance, Honda City 1.5 is one of the most selling hatchbacks manufactured by the Japanese automaker Honda in Pakistan.

The current available edition of the Honda City was launched in 2021 with some facelifts. The Honda City 1.5 is available in the following variants 1.5LS CVT, Aspire 1.5LAS MT, and Aspire 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City 1.5 features Water Cooled 4 Stroke, SOHC i-VTEC, 16 valves 4-cylinder with total displacement of 1497 cc that produces 88 kw horsepower and maximum torque of 145Nm of torque.

The variant is equipped with alloy wheels and body-coloured door handles

The interior features dual-tone beige/black theme across the lineup with Aspire offering a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-operated auto AC, rear vents, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and push-button engine start/ stop.

Honda City 1.5 Price with Lahore Destination

The price of Honda City 1.5 LS (CVT) stands at Rs5,439,000 while it costs Rs5,614,000 to residents of Lahore after including destination charges of Rs25,000 and Rs150,000 tax for non-filer. You can save Rs100,000 if you are a tax filer.

The price of Honda City 1.5 LAS MT stands at Rs5,649,000. However, it will cost you Rs5,824,000 in Lahore after including destination charges and non-filer tax of Rs150,000. There is Rs100,000 discount in tax for filers.

The price of Honda City 1.5 LAS CVT stands at Rs5,849,000 while the company charges you additional Rs25,000 if your buying destination is Rs25,000. The tax for filer is Rs50,000 and Rs150,000 non-filers.