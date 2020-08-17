FM Qureshi calls for resolving residual issues to start intra-Afghan negotiations

10:03 AM | 17 Aug, 2020
10:03 AM | 17 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged all stakeholders to ensure resolution of the residual issues to commence intra-Afghan negotiations without any delay.

In a tweet today (Monday), the minister said the importance of seizing this historic opportunity cannot not be stressed enough.

The Foreign Minister said our collective efforts have so far succeeded in advancing Afghan peace process to the current unprecedented point.

