FM Qureshi calls for resolving residual issues to start intra-Afghan negotiations

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged all stakeholders to ensure resolution of the residual issues to commence intra-Afghan negotiations without any delay.

In a tweet today (Monday), the minister said the importance of seizing this historic opportunity cannot not be stressed enough.

Our collective efforts have so far succeeded in advancing Afghan peace process to current unprecedented point. All stakeholders must ensure residual issues resolved to commence Intra-Afghan negotiations w/out delay. The imp of seizing this historic opp cannot be stressed enough. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 16, 2020

The Foreign Minister said our collective efforts have so far succeeded in advancing Afghan peace process to the current unprecedented point.