Pakistan urges Int’l community, brotherly nations to take steps to alleviate Kashmiris’ sufferings
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has urged the world community and brotherly nations to take steps to alleviate sufferings of Kashmiri people and to promote the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.
Participating in Special Virtual Session of D-8 Commissioners, Pakistan’s Commissioner for the D-8 Tariq Karim apprised the participants of the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan reported.
He said despite widespread international condemnation, the Indian occupation forces continue to brutalize and disenfranchise the Kashmiris.
Highlighting unprecedented global health and economic challenges posed by Covid-19, he said that “smart lockdown” policy and other measures taken by the government have led to a significant improvement in the pandemic situation in Pakistan with notable reduction in new cases and fatality rate.
The meeting discussed various issues related to preparations for the 10th D-8 Summit to be held in Dhaka.
