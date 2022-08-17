Israel and Turkey to restore full diplomatic ties in surprise thaw
Web Desk
10:46 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
Israel and Turkey to restore full diplomatic ties in surprise thaw
Share

ANKARA – After years of cold relations, Israel and Turkey have announced the renewal of diplomatic ties in another move to improve relations.

The recent thaw comes on the heels of a telephonic conversation between Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Israeli PM said the move will contribute to deepening our bilateral ties, and to strengthening regional stability.    

Both countries also slated to exchange envoys and consuls general, however, no timeframe was given by any official.

Earlier this year, the two sides announced a new era in relations when Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Turkish capital.

Lapid appreciated the development and called it an important asset for regional stability and very important economic news for Tel Aviv.

Experts said Ankara is likely to improve relations with other nations amid growing political and economic isolation while the Lira also plummeted in recent years, leaving the Republic of Türkiye in economic turmoil.

Turkey earlier cut diplomatic ties in 2010 after a deadly encounter between Israeli commandos and Turkish activists on a passenger vessel near Gaza.

Previously, the two sides mulled diplomatic ties in 2016 but the ties did not last long while former US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel sparked new controversy.

Israeli atrocities in Palestine similar to those ... 02:58 PM | 19 May, 2018

ISTANBUL- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday equated Israel's actions against the Palestinians in Gaza to those ...

Erdogan, known for standing with the Palestinian cause, denounced Israel’s move and accused Israelis of genocide after their forces martyred Palestinian protesters in Gaza.

More From This Category
Remains of Indian soldier found on 'world's ...
10:21 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
US woman charged with murder for ‘kiss of ...
09:29 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
Pakistan, UK ink agreement for repatriation of ...
07:44 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
Seven Indian soldiers killed, scores injured in ...
10:48 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Indian embassy website hacked on Independence day ...
05:24 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
'Chacha Cricket' Abdul Jalil arrives in US, took ...
09:53 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maria B lauds Lahore school for removing trans activist Dr Mehrub Moiz from TEDx panel
09:56 PM | 17 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr