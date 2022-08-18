Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 August 2022

08:02 AM | 18 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 August 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 141,200 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 121,000. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 110,916 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 129,432.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Karachi PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Islamabad PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Peshawar PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Quetta PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Sialkot PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Attock PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Gujranwala PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Jehlum PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Multan PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Bahawalpur PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Gujrat PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Nawabshah PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Chakwal PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Hyderabad PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Nowshehra PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Sargodha PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Faisalabad PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581
Mirpur PKR 141,200 PKR 1,581

