Pakistan, UK ink repatriation agreement on convicted criminals
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Wednesday inked an agreement for the repatriation of convicted citizens and criminals.
British Home Secretary Priti Patel shared a tweet, saying “I'm proud to have signed a new landmark agreement with our Pakistani friends to return foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan.”
The British politician added that the pact shows our #NewPlanForImmigration in action, as we deliver for the British people”.
