Pakistan, UK ink repatriation agreement on convicted criminals

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Wednesday inked an agreement for the repatriation of convicted citizens and criminals.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel shared a tweet, saying “I'm proud to have signed a new landmark agreement with our Pakistani friends to return foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan.”

The British politician added that the pact shows our #NewPlanForImmigration in action, as we deliver for the British people”.

🇬🇧🤝🇵🇰 BREAKING:



I'm proud to have signed a new landmark agreement with our Pakistani friends to return foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan.



This deal shows our #NewPlanForImmigration in action, as we deliver for the British people. pic.twitter.com/UBK7gZ7Z9X — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) August 17, 2022

More to follow…