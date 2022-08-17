Pakistan, UK ink repatriation agreement on convicted criminals
07:44 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
Source: Priti Patel (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Wednesday inked an agreement for the repatriation of convicted citizens and criminals.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel shared a tweet, saying “I'm proud to have signed a new landmark agreement with our Pakistani friends to return foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan.”

The British politician added that the pact shows our #NewPlanForImmigration in action, as we deliver for the British people”.

More to follow…

