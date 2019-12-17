Karachi: Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in 2nd Test from Thursday
KARACHI – The second cricket Test of two match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at National Stadium Karachi from Thursday.
The first Test was ended in a draw in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan and @OfficialSLC teams training session at the National Stadium Karachi.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 17, 2019
The second #PAKvSL Test starts on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/D6cPdDiWWW
The match was almost spoiled by unfavourable weather conditions, with only one innings possible from either side.
Pakistan finished their innings at 252 for 2 while Sri Lanka had declared the innings at 308 for 6.
Pak vs SL: Abid Ali becomes first to hit Test & ... 06:35 PM | 15 Dec, 2019
RAWALPINDI – The first match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has ended in a draw. Pakistan finished their innings ...
