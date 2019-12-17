Karachi: Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in 2nd Test from Thursday
Web Desk
06:39 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Karachi: Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in 2nd Test from Thursday
Share

KARACHI – The second cricket Test of two match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at National Stadium Karachi from Thursday.

The first Test was ended in a draw in Rawalpindi.

The match was almost spoiled by unfavourable weather conditions, with only one innings possible from either side.

Pakistan finished their innings at 252 for 2 while Sri Lanka had declared the innings at 308 for 6.

Pak vs SL: Abid Ali becomes first to hit Test & ... 06:35 PM | 15 Dec, 2019

RAWALPINDI – The first match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has ended in a draw. Pakistan finished their innings ...

More From This Category
Sangakkara to lead MCC squad during Pakistan tour ...
04:43 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
England beat Pakistan by 29 runs in first ...
10:01 AM | 18 Dec, 2019
UNHCR appoints Peshawar Zalmi chief Javed Afridi ...
11:27 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Karachi: Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in 2nd Test ...
06:39 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Pakistan's Mallak Faisal Zafar wins figure ...
04:23 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Pak vs SL: Abid Ali becomes first to hit Test & ...
06:35 PM | 15 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr