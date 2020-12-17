Meet Barrister Amber Qureshi - First Pakkistani woman in Lincoln’s Inn Bar Representation Committee

A proud moment for Pakistan as Barrister Amber Qureshi has been elected in the Lincoln’s Inn Bar Representation Committee (BRC) Elections 2020.

It is to be noted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, was also a member of the Lincoln Inn's BRC.

The first Pakistani woman to be inducted in Lincoln’s Inn Bar Representation Committee (BRC) Elections 2020, Qureshi also serves as Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Information Secretary in the UK.

Blackstone School of Law & Business in the United Kingdom took to their official Twitter handle stating Barrister Qureshi has secured her spot in the BRC elections 2020:

Glass Ceiling Broken! It is our greatest pleasure to announce that Barrister Amber Qureshi of Pakistan has secured sweeping victory in the Lincoln’s Inn Bar Representation Committee Elections 2020. This is a historical moment when a woman lawyer of a Pakistani origin has won this pic.twitter.com/ypllqT9hPJ — Blackstone School of Law & Business (@SWBIL) December 15, 2020

Lincoln’s Inn is one of the four Inns of the Court in the London to which barristers of England and Wales belong and are called to the Bar. The bar committee plays a notable role in the affairs of the Inn according to its official website.

The prestigious organisation was founded to provide representation on the behalf of those who have been called to the Bar by the Inn and who have not been elected as Masters of the Bench.