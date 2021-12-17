North Korea bans laughing, shopping for 11 days

07:16 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
North Korea bans laughing, shopping for 11 days
Share

PYONGYANG – North Korea has barred its citizens from laughing, shopping and other leisure activities for 11 days to mark the 10th death anniversary of country’s leader, Kim Jong-il.

Media reports said that drinking will also be prohibited during the mourning period that is not a new practice in the East Asian country as such restrictions have been imposed in the past.

A Hindustan Times report quoted an anonymous North Korean citizen saying that “many people who were caught drinking or drunk during the restriction were arrested and treated as ideological criminals, and were never seen again.”

The citizens are also not allowed to celebrate birthdays or mourn if any relative passes away during the period. If someone dies during the mourning period, their funerals are held after the mourning period is over.

Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea for 17 years until his death in December 2011, passing on power to his son. The Kim family has been ruling the country since 1948.  

Man sentenced to death for smuggling Netflix’s ... 09:15 PM | 25 Nov, 2021

A man has been sentenced to death after he was found involved in the smuggling of copies of Netflix’s Squid Game ...

More From This Category
Sites with World Heritage potential in Himalaya ...
10:53 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
India among five most dangerous countries for ...
09:46 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
US House passes bill to appoint special envoy to ...
09:15 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Lone survivor of India's top general chopper ...
07:03 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Man, who killed 2 women and sexually abused over ...
03:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Pakistani men who tried to stop Christchurch ...
03:04 PM | 16 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Humayun Saeed receives UAE’s Golden Visa
06:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr