North Korea bans laughing, shopping for 11 days

PYONGYANG – North Korea has barred its citizens from laughing, shopping and other leisure activities for 11 days to mark the 10th death anniversary of country’s leader, Kim Jong-il.

Media reports said that drinking will also be prohibited during the mourning period that is not a new practice in the East Asian country as such restrictions have been imposed in the past.

A Hindustan Times report quoted an anonymous North Korean citizen saying that “many people who were caught drinking or drunk during the restriction were arrested and treated as ideological criminals, and were never seen again.”

The citizens are also not allowed to celebrate birthdays or mourn if any relative passes away during the period. If someone dies during the mourning period, their funerals are held after the mourning period is over.

Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea for 17 years until his death in December 2011, passing on power to his son. The Kim family has been ruling the country since 1948.