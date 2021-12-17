North Korea bans laughing, shopping for 11 days
Share
PYONGYANG – North Korea has barred its citizens from laughing, shopping and other leisure activities for 11 days to mark the 10th death anniversary of country’s leader, Kim Jong-il.
Media reports said that drinking will also be prohibited during the mourning period that is not a new practice in the East Asian country as such restrictions have been imposed in the past.
A Hindustan Times report quoted an anonymous North Korean citizen saying that “many people who were caught drinking or drunk during the restriction were arrested and treated as ideological criminals, and were never seen again.”
The citizens are also not allowed to celebrate birthdays or mourn if any relative passes away during the period. If someone dies during the mourning period, their funerals are held after the mourning period is over.
Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea for 17 years until his death in December 2011, passing on power to his son. The Kim family has been ruling the country since 1948.
Man sentenced to death for smuggling Netflix’s ... 09:15 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
A man has been sentenced to death after he was found involved in the smuggling of copies of Netflix’s Squid Game ...
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Drenching in farm animals12:57 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Organic Media09:44 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Soil drenching and its benefits12:06 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- Four gets double life sentence in Parveen Rehman murder case08:47 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- In a first, Pakistan security forces arrest kidnapping suspects by ...07:50 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- North Korea bans laughing, shopping for 11 days07:16 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
-
- HBL collaborates on Agritech with BaKhabar Kissan06:30 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Nabeel Zuberi's wedding picture storms the internet05:24 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's valima to be held in Lahore today05:55 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- 'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen all set to launch her beauty brand06:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021