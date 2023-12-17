WATCH — Showstopper Saba Qamar steals spotlight at BCW 2023

Pakistani entertainment industry's top-notch actress, Saba Qamar, is a force to be reckoned with. Thanks to her charm and grandeur, the Fraud star manages to make headlines now and then.
Apart from her illustrious career in television and film with a number of commercially and critically successful projects including Cheekh, Baghi, Kamli, Manto, Hindi Medium, Maat, and Na Katro Pankh Mere —to name a few — Qamar also posed for several fashion brands earning her the reputation as one of the most sought after faces in the modeling industry as well. Most recently, the Sangat star served as the show-stopper for a well-known Pakistani designer, Saira Rizwan, and swayed social media users with her charisma.
The Hindi Medium star took center stage at the recently held Hum Bridal Couture Week 2023, capturing the spotlight, she gracefully glided down the runway for Rizwan. The Baaghi actress strutted in a heavily embellished silver traditional bridal attire, showcasing an exquisite blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetics, and exuding sophistication and grace.
To raise the pinnacle of elegance, Qamar wore her hair in a sleek bun. For jewelry, the star donned silver earpieces threw on a nude makeup look to keep the limelight on her oh-so-gorgeous attire. Qamar’s runway presence captivated the audience as she showcased her charm and did justice to the designer’s versatile craftsmanship.
Being one of the versatile and iconic stars to grace the constellation of the glamor industry, Qamar enjoys an illustrious carrer with many hits in film and drama categories including recent hits Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam. The star will next be seen showcasing her acting prowess in Serial Killer.
Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 17, 2023).
Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.30 for buying and 286.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.3
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices remained stable on Sunday as price of precious metal gained momentum in the weekend.
On Sunday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
