WATCH — Showstopper Saba Qamar steals spotlight at BCW 2023

Noor Fatima
07:06 PM | 17 Dec, 2023
Saba Qamar
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)

Pakistani entertainment industry's top-notch actress, Saba Qamar, is a force to be reckoned with. Thanks to her charm and grandeur, the Fraud star manages to make headlines now and then. 

Apart from her illustrious career in television and film with a number of commercially and critically successful projects including Cheekh, Baghi, Kamli, Manto, Hindi Medium, Maat, and Na Katro Pankh Mere —to name a few — Qamar also posed for several fashion brands earning her the reputation as one of the most sought after faces in the modeling industry as well. Most recently, the Sangat star served as the show-stopper for a well-known Pakistani designer, Saira Rizwan, and swayed social media users with her charisma.

The Hindi Medium star took center stage at the recently held Hum Bridal Couture Week 2023, capturing the spotlight, she gracefully glided down the runway for Rizwan. The Baaghi actress strutted in a heavily embellished silver traditional bridal attire, showcasing an exquisite blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetics, and exuding sophistication and grace. 

To raise the pinnacle of elegance, Qamar wore her hair in a sleek bun. For jewelry, the star donned silver earpieces threw on a nude makeup look to keep the limelight on her oh-so-gorgeous attire. Qamar’s runway presence captivated the audience as she showcased her charm and did justice to the designer’s versatile craftsmanship.

Being one of the versatile and iconic stars to grace the constellation of the glamor industry, Qamar enjoys an illustrious carrer with many hits in film and drama categories including recent hits Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam. The star will next be seen showcasing her acting prowess in Serial Killer.

Saba Qamar looks smoking hot as "space siren" in latest photos

Noor Fatima

