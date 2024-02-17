Amir Dogar meets Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in first contact between PTI, PPP

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Amir Dogar on Friday met Pakistan Peoples Party stalwart Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in first contact between two political parties.

Leaders of rival parties are meeting as Feb 8 elections delivered split mandate with no party securing a majority and to form a government, they still need to be part of a political party or a coalition.

Reports in local media said Malik Amir Dogar met Raja Pervaiz at his residence in capital Islamabad on Friday night while Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was also present in the meeting.

PTI and PPP leaders shared views on the current political situation in Pakistan as well as the post-election scenario. He further congratulated Ashraf on his victory in the elections.