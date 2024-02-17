Seven of same family killed in deadly car-truck accident near Muridke

LAHORE - At least seven members of same family were killed while others injured when their car collided with a truck on GT Road near Muridke.
Reports in local media said an overspeeding truck went out of control and crushed a vehicle coming from Lahore on GT Road in Muridke on Saturday.
The truck was moving swiftly near Ravi Rayan factory when its driver lost control and hit car coming from opposite side.
Rescue personnel rushed to spot and moved the dead and injured to hospital after on-the-spot first aid treatment.
The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Shahbaz, 35-year-old Zaheer Abbas, 35-year-old Iram Shahzadi, 10-year-old Abdul Wahab, eight-year-old Ayyan and six-year-old Iman Fatima.
Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in traffic accident and directed the hospital administration to provide best possible treatment to the wounded.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 17, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
