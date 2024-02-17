Seven of same family killed in deadly car-truck accident near Muridke

LAHORE - At least seven members of same family were killed while others injured when their car collided with a truck on GT Road near Muridke.

Reports in local media said an overspeeding truck went out of control and crushed a vehicle coming from Lahore on GT Road in Muridke on Saturday.

The truck was moving swiftly near Ravi Rayan factory when its driver lost control and hit car coming from opposite side.

Rescue personnel rushed to spot and moved the dead and injured to hospital after on-the-spot first aid treatment.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Shahbaz, 35-year-old Zaheer Abbas, 35-year-old Iram Shahzadi, 10-year-old Abdul Wahab, eight-year-old Ayyan and six-year-old Iman Fatima.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in traffic accident and directed the hospital administration to provide best possible treatment to the wounded.