ATC sentences student to death for 'killing professor over anti-Islam remarks’
Web Desk
10:02 AM | 17 Jan, 2021
ATC sentences student to death for 'killing professor over anti-Islam remarks’
Share

MULTAN – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Bahawalpur on Saturday sentenced a student, Khateeb Hussain, to death in the murder case of Professor Khalid Hameed.

The court also sentenced Khateeb’s accomplice Zafar Hussain to seven years in prison because he provoked Khateeb against Professor Khalid.

The incident occurred in March 2019 when the student, Khateeb Hussain, 21,  a third-year student at Bahawalpur's Government Sadiq Egerton College, had stabbed Associate Professor Khalid to death over what he described as anti-Islam remarks.

The argument initially started over reservations about a farewell event scheduled to be held in the college which led to the gruesome murder. 

Hussain was also a  Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate for National Assembly (NA) seat.

Sadiq Egerton College student stabs teacher to ... 09:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2019

BAHAWALPUR - A student stabbed his teacher to death on Wednesday merely for organising a welcome party which he ...

More From This Category
Karachi stats show 36pc spike in rape cases in ...
11:31 AM | 17 Jan, 2021
Four rare black deer stolen from Lahore’s ...
11:01 AM | 17 Jan, 2021
Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 2,521 new cases, 43 ...
09:21 AM | 17 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Air Force chief meets Turkish defence ...
11:22 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Punjab CM Buzdar lays foundation stone of ...
10:45 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Woman accusing Babar Azam of sexual ...
11:08 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashmir Beats – Hira Mani wins hearts with her Sawaari
09:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr