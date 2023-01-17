Feroze Khan serves defamation notice on ex-wife Aliza Sultan and fellow celebrities

Actor Feroze Khan has initiated a legal dispute by sending legal notices to several actors who have publicly expressed their disapproval of him following a dispute with his ex-wife Aliza Sultan.

The Habs actor shared a tweet in which he has served defamation notices to his ex-wife Syeda Aliza. As for the list of stars included names like director Musaddiq Malik and other celebrities such as Farhan Saeed, Asim Azhar, Yasir Hussain, Aiman Muneeb, Minal Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, and Osman Khalid Butt

- Defamation Legal Notice Has Been Served By My Legal Team To Those For False and Baseless Allegations. Sincerely yours; FK — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) January 17, 2023

The Khuda aur Muhabbat star has been in the spotlight in recent months due to his divorce and ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan. Allegations of abuse by Khan against Sultan have been reported, along with evidence including pictures submitted in court documents.

Many celebrities have voiced support for Sultan and condemnation of Khan. Khan has denied the allegations and stated that he is fighting his case in court, claiming that the accusations are an attempt to defame him.