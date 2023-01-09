Aliza Sultan becomes social media influencer after parting ways with Feroze Khan

Syeda Aliza Sultan has stepped into showbiz world, months after parting ways with her ex-husband and actor Feroze Khan.

The mother of two is said to be the latest face in the showbiz world as she started promoting attires, and beauty products as an online influencer.

Besides promoting a local clothing brand, she shared another project of beauty products, in another step to deal with financial matters after divorce.

As Aliza embarked on a new journey, she is sharing pictures frequently. She also received support from A-list Lollywood stars and the general public.

Her posts garnered thousands of reactions however she restricted the comments to avoid trolling.

Aliza and her former husband continue to make headlines amid a legal fight for child custody and other post-divorce complications. The former couple has two children, a son Sultan and a daughter Fatima.

Last year, Aliza had accused Feroze of domestic abuse, infidelity, and blackmail in her statement and is currently engaged in a legal tussle over alimony, and child custody.