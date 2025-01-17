Pakistan launches it’s first electro-optical satellite

Pakistan’s national space agency, SUPARCO, has successfully launched its first domestically developed electro-optical satellite, EO-1. The satellite was sent into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China, with the launch being closely observed at the Satellite Research and Development Center in Lahore.

According to SUPARCO, the EO-1 satellite is a state-of-the-art device designed for environmental monitoring, agriculture, defense, and surveillance purposes. The satellite is expected to play a vital role in enhancing Pakistan’s capabilities in these critical areas.

SUPARCO highlighted that the successful launch of EO-1 marks a significant milestone in the country’s space technology journey. The agency emphasized that the mission showcases Pakistan’s growing technical expertise and commitment to advancing space science and innovation.

This launch follows the earlier success of Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite, PakSat MM-1, which was launched in May 2024 from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center. The EO-1 mission is seen as another step forward in solidifying Pakistan’s presence in space exploration and technology development.