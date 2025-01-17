5G technology coming to Pakistan in 2025: Details inside

The federal government has finalized the framework for the auction of 5G technology spectrum, with the official launch of 5G expected to take place nationwide in June 2025. According to documents, the Ministry of IT has developed a roadmap for the rollout of 5G, and the spectrum auction process will begin next month.

The auction will be conducted in five phases, with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) consulting advisory committees and experts for recommendations. In the second phase, the Advisory Committee will finalize policy reforms. By March, the committee will determine the pricing for the 5G spectrum and set the commercial terms. In April, the federal government will approve the policy directives, and by May 2025, the PTA will auction the 5G spectrum.

The PTA will auction four spectrum bands for 5G services, including 700 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 3500 MHz bands. However, experts suggest that Pakistan’s infrastructure may not be fully prepared for the widespread deployment of 5G technology within the next two years.