Woman raped multiple times by Abbottabad Darul Aman staff as shocking allegations surface

ABBOTTABAD – A woman seeking protection at a Darul Aman, a shelter, in Abbottabad has made deeply disturbing allegations of sexual abuse, physical violence, and inhumane treatment by the staff.

During a recent court appearance, the woman revealed that she was subjected to repeated sexual assault while staying at the facility.

She alleged that the suspects used to put chili powder in her eyes, stating that that the torture she endured was unbearable.

She further expressed that the shelter—meant to serve as a safe haven for vulnerable women—had become a place of severe abuse and trauma.

In response to her testimony, the court immediately ordered her relocation to a safer place.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Umar Tufail, directed the SP Cantonment Division to launch a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.

“The inquiry will be conducted transparently, and if any wrongdoing is confirmed, strict legal action will be taken,” the DPO assured.

The case sparked widespread outrage after a video of the woman pleading for help surfaced on social media, drawing attention from human rights activists and social welfare organizations. Many have condemned the incident and demanded accountability for those involved.

They stressed that if institutions designed to protect women become sources of exploitation, it signals a serious failure in the system.