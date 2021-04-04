4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of KPK

ISLAMABAD – An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.

Citizens took to Twitter to share their concerns after termors were felt.

hopefully everyone is alright in northern areas of Pakistan #earthquake pic.twitter.com/2dOhPXmYWv — Farhan (@CuleDelBarca10) June 17, 2021

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake struck 25 kilometres southeast of Mingora in KP and had a depth of 20 kilometers.