4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of KPK

08:15 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of KPK
ISLAMABAD – An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday. 

There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.

Citizens took to Twitter to share their concerns after termors were felt. 

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake struck 25 kilometres southeast of Mingora in KP and had a depth of 20 kilometers.

