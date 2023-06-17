Search

Where does Pakistan rank in the world in terms of inflation rate?

09:35 PM | 17 Jun, 2023
Pakistan has been ranked sixth in the world in terms of inflation rate. 

According the latest ranking of the countries based on inflation rate issued by the World of Statistics, Venezuela is ranked number one in the world. 

The data collected by the World of Statistics shows that the inflation rate in Pakistan is 38 percent. 

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said earlier this month that Pakistan’s annual inflation rate has risen to 37.97 percent in May, setting a national record for the second month in a row.

The economic crisis in Pakistan has worsened as crucial bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remain stalled and the risk of defaulting on debts looms large.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the prices of potatoes increased by 108 percent, flour 99 percent, wheat 94.8 percent, eggs 90.2 percent, rice 85 percent and lentils 58.2 percent in the last one year. 

Moreover, the prices of fruit have increased by 53 percent, sugar 41 percent, textbooks 114 percent, stationary 79.3 percent, motor fuel 69.9 percent, gas 62.8 percent, electricity 59.2 percent, auto parts 45 percent, household items 41 percent and building material and cars 38 percent in the last one year.  

https://twitter.com/stats_feed/status/1669634905720930314?cxt=HHwWlIC2wbiG3qsuAAAA

