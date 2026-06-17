Zidane Iqbal becomes first Pakistani-origin player to feature in FIFA World Cup

Iraq suffered a 4-1 defeat against Norway in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, but the game marked a historic moment for Pakistan.

According to a foreign media, Iraqi midfielder Zidane Iqbal came on in the 59th minute, becoming the first footballer of Pakistani origin to feature in a FIFA World Cup. Although Pakistan has yet to qualify for the tournament, the country was able to witness indirect representation on football’s biggest stage.

The 23-year-old Zidane Ammar Iqbal was born in Manchester, England. His father, Aamir Iqbal, hails from Sahiwal in Punjab, Pakistan, while his mother, Ayat, is from Iraq. This gave him the option to represent England, Pakistan, or Iraq at the international level.

Iqbal’s journey to representing Iraq is also notable. A popular Iraqi football-related social media page initially contacted him and verified his Iraqi heritage. The Iraqi Football Federation later held several video calls with Iqbal and his parents, eventually convincing him to join the national team.

In a later interview, Iqbal said the love and interest shown by Iraqi fans and the football federation played a key role in his decision. He noted that such overwhelming support naturally influenced his choice.

Football experts say the Pakistan Football Federation was also monitoring Iqbal’s progress, but the stark difference in football infrastructure between Pakistan and Iraq made Iraq a more attractive option.

Iqbal expressed hope that his success would inspire children of Asian and Arab backgrounds around the world to pursue their dreams. “If I can do it, others can too,” he said.

Although Iraq lost their opening match, the fixture proved historic for Pakistani fans, as it marked the first time a footballer of Pakistani origin stepped onto the FIFA World Cup stage.