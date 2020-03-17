Met Gala postponed amid Coronavirus pandemic

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that the Met Gala 2020 in New York City has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Anna Wintour, who chairs the event, announced the news on Monday in Vogue.

“One day that will not arrive on schedule will be the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, About Time. Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” she wrote.

The Met Gala red carpet is usually studded with Hollywood A-listers. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Serena Williams, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and many more stars make an appearance in their most crafty fashions.

This year's exhibition was due to form part the Met's wider 150th anniversary celebrations and feature 160 fashion items.

