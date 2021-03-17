Celebs who are against selfies

In today's world of iPhones and Instagram, traditional autograph have been substituted with snapping selfies and then making a norm of uploading them on social media. At times, even the stars with massive fan followings feel that digitalizing every moment can prove discouraging for their well-being and mental health.

Here are some of the celebrities who are totally against the selfie culture.

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence's fame skyrocketed through the “Winter’s Bone” as Hollywood's bad girl established herself as one of the biggest movies stars in the world. The 30-year-old refuses to be picture-ready at every moment and revealed that she was "incredibly rude" to fans to protect her privacy and that she rejects fan selfies.

Emily Blunt

The versatile and gorgeous Emily Blunt isn't a fan of selfies. Spotting their favourite star, when her admirers rush for a quick snap Blunt simply answers: "You know what? I’ve actually retired from that. But I would like to shake your hand and meet you."

Kit Harington

Game of Thrones' Kit Harington is a massive star yet he isn't very fond of taking selfies, especially not with his fans. While talking about the selfie subject in an interview, Kit revealed he politely refuses to pose with fans.

Maisie Williams

Another 'Game of Thrones star who likes to keep things out of the digitalized realm is Maisie Williams. Speaking about her preference, the 23-year-old revealed that she likes talking and interacting with fans rather than taking pictures with them.

Miley Cyrus

The paparazzi's favourite pop queen Miley Cyrus has always been in limelight for her eccentric streak apart from establishing a successful career at a young age. But when it comes to clicking selfies, the star is quite reluctant since she feels embarrassed and gets baffled while people clicking pictures.

Emma Watson

Harry Potter famed Emma Watson created a niche for herself with her spectacular performances. Despite being under the spotlight since her childhood, Watson has expressed how uncomfortable she is while clicking pictures. That said, the young star adores her fans and loves to chat with them.

Justin Bieber

Beiber comes as a staunch advocate of no selfie since in 2016 he had a significant message for his fans on Instagram: "If you happen to see me out somewhere, know that I’m not gonna take a picture. I’m done taking pictures".While this created an uproar initially, his followers have now started to respect his boundaries.

Prince Harry

Truly an old fashioned royal, Prince Harry has graciously declined pictures at multiple instances. The British monarch refuses to bend down this royal protocol as he once told an Australian fan that taking selfies was a bad habit and that he wouldn't pose for one with him.

Ian Somerhalder

The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder has been quite vocal about his stance on pictures as he left numerous fans heartbroken when he once addressed a crowd in Paris telling them he wasn't taking any photos. "I love you guys. I'm not taking a single photo today. It's my day. Don't follow us, please." the 42-year-old stated.

Shailene Woodley

Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley was pretty open regarding her stance on why she doesn't take any photos with fans on the street. "I'm like, 'I'll give you a hug, but I'm not going to take a photo with you.' And people ask why, and they don’t understand why," Woodley said.