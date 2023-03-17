SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik calls on UAE ambassador

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik was warmly welcomed by UAE Ambassador H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi in his office in the federal capital.
Both sides shared sentiments of deep rooted friendly relations between Pakistan and UAE and asserted the need to be further promoted especially in business and investment avenues.
Matters related to new operations of airlines in Pakistan as well as facilitation of their smooth operations also came under discussion during the meeting.
Jawad Sohrab Malik acknowledged UAE Government’s substantial investments in Pakistan helping shape the country’s vibrant economy. He reiterated that among the seven GCC countries, the UAE is the largest investor in Pakistan with several key Emirati companies continuing to invest here.
The UAE envoy appreciated Pakistan’s contribution to the evolution of key institutions in the Emirates such as armed forces, police, health and education, and has reciprocated in the same friendly manner to the fullest cooperation in all areas of economic uplift of Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs700 to reach Rs204,200 on Friday as the commodity witnessed bullish trend during this business week.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs600 to settle at Rs175,068.
The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $10 to close at $1936.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
