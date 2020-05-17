Four staff members in PM House tested positive for COVID-19
09:50 AM | 17 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Four staff members in the Prime Minister’s house have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to media reports, the infected staff members have been quarantined after coronavirus tests of the PM House staff came back positive..
Special Assistant to PM for political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has clarified that the check-ups on the PM Office and all other important offices staff were carried out as part of a regular activity.
The infected staff members had not been in direct contact with any major government official, Dr Shahbaz added.
