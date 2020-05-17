Four staff members in PM House tested positive for COVID-19
Web Desk
09:50 AM | 17 May, 2020
Four staff members in PM House tested positive for COVID-19
Share

ISLAMABAD - Four staff members in the Prime Minister’s house have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to media reports, the infected staff members have been quarantined after coronavirus tests of the PM House staff came back positive..

Special Assistant to PM for political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has clarified that the check-ups on the PM Office and all other important offices staff were carried out as part of a regular activity.

The infected staff members had not been in direct contact with any major government official, Dr Shahbaz added.

More From This Category
Four terrorists killed in Bahawalpur CTD action
10:53 AM | 17 May, 2020
Four staff members in PM House tested positive ...
09:50 AM | 17 May, 2020
Pakistan rejects Indian army chief’s ...
10:13 PM | 16 May, 2020
Inter-city bus, online taxi services to resume in ...
09:10 PM | 16 May, 2020
249 Pakistanis stranded in Khartoum leave for home
08:37 PM | 16 May, 2020
Punjab set to reopen shopping malls amid spike in ...
07:33 PM | 16 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Moin Akhtar is in every house, he's in every heart: Anwar Maqsood
06:17 PM | 16 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr