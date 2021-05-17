Shehbaz Sharif’s name placed on ECL

ISLAMABAD – PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s name has been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry took to twitter and said that with the approval of the cabinet and completion of all legal formalities, the name of Shehbaz Sharif has been put on the no-fly list. The relevant record has been updated in this regard, he said.

The federal cabinet had approved the inclusion of the PML-N leader’s name to the ECL through a circulation during Eid holidays after a request forwarded by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sharing details of the decision, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said he [Shehbaz Sharif] was put on the ECL as it would be difficult to bring him back if he is allowed to go abroad like Nawaz Sharif.

“He is currently facing a multi-billion rupee corruption reference. Five members of the Sharif family have already fled abroad.”

“Shehbaz Sharif is the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif,” the interior minister said. He added that the PML-N leader may influence the approvers.

Rasheed said Shehbaz can file an appeal against the decision in the Interior Ministry within 15 days.

“Nawaz Sharif did not return how will Shehbaz return.”

All the relevant agencies have been informed regarding the development, he further said.