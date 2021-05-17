Waqar Zaka included in Pakistan’s first advisory committee for cryptocurrency
Web Desk
12:32 PM | 17 May, 2021
Waqar Zaka included in Pakistan’s first advisory committee for cryptocurrency
Share

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has included known host and digital currency expert Waqar Zaka in an advisory committee overseeing its digital assets including cryptocurrency and cryptomining. 

According to an official notification, Ziaullah Bangash named committee chairman. Taimur Saleem Jhagra and other people also added to the committee. Waqar Zaka named as member of the committee. 

Waqar Zaka announced that he would not charge a single penny from the government in this regard.

He took to twitter and posted the notification of the committee with a caption, “I’m hired as a crypto expert by Government of Pakistan and I have decided not to charge a single penny and I will provide all my services for free.”

Waqar Zaka launches his 'Tehreek-e-Technology ... 05:30 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

KARACHI – Social media influencer Waqar Zaka has introduced his own political party “Tehreek-e-Technology ...

More From This Category
Shehbaz Sharif’s name placed on ECL
11:42 AM | 17 May, 2021
Pakistan urges US to address Palestine crisis
11:09 AM | 17 May, 2021
Pakistan reports 3,232 new Covid cases, 74 deaths ...
09:35 AM | 17 May, 2021
Pakistanis above 30 asked to get vaccinated as ...
11:29 PM | 16 May, 2021
PIA plane carrying 1 million doses of Sinovac ...
08:49 PM | 16 May, 2021
Cyclone TAUKTAE 'will not make landfall on ...
04:52 PM | 16 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tariq Jameel praises Salman Khan in video message
12:34 AM | 17 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr