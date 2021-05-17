Waqar Zaka included in Pakistan’s first advisory committee for cryptocurrency
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has included known host and digital currency expert Waqar Zaka in an advisory committee overseeing its digital assets including cryptocurrency and cryptomining.
According to an official notification, Ziaullah Bangash named committee chairman. Taimur Saleem Jhagra and other people also added to the committee. Waqar Zaka named as member of the committee.
Waqar Zaka announced that he would not charge a single penny from the government in this regard.
He took to twitter and posted the notification of the committee with a caption, “I’m hired as a crypto expert by Government of Pakistan and I have decided not to charge a single penny and I will provide all my services for free.”
I’m hired as a crypto expert by Government of Pakistan and I have decided not to charge a single penny and I will provide all my services for free - pic.twitter.com/TVAjtr12Ld— Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) May 16, 2021
