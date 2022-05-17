81-year-old Indian artist arrested over ‘digital rape’ of girl for seven years
Share
MUMBAI - Indian police have arrested an 81-year-old sketch artist-cum-teacher for the alleged ‘digital’ rape of a 17-year-old girl in Noida city of Uttar Pradesh state for more than seven years.
The term 'digital rape' means inserting fingers or toes inside the private parts of other person without consent. It was introduced after the Nirbhaya gang rape case that took place in 2012 and led to reforms in country’s laws related to rape.
A report published by India Today said that the victim lives with her guardian, who has been a friend of the accuse for 20 years.
The girl was initially scared to file a complaint but then she started recording the suspect's sexual advances and showed them to her guardian who then lodge a police complaint against the suspect.
“The suspect, an artist-cum-teacher, was arrested by officials of the local Sector 39 police station on Sunday. An FIR was lodged against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation),” the report said.
It said that the convictions in digital rape cases are relatively low in the country.
13-year-old girl raped by 80 men for eight months ... 10:20 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
NEW DELHI – Indian police have rescued a minor girl, who was raped by 80 men for more than eight months after she ...
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz orders foolproof security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan09:55 AM | 17 May, 2022
- 81-year-old Indian artist arrested over ‘digital rape’ of girl ...09:35 AM | 17 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:00 AM | 17 May, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 May 202208:15 AM | 17 May, 2022
- Vivo X80 launched in Pakistan, price, specifications, sale info02:11 AM | 17 May, 2022
- Merub Ali talks about her engagement to Asim Azhar07:29 PM | 16 May, 2022
- TikToker Romaisa Khan's new video goes viral06:20 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Yumna Zaidi's new dance video goes viral04:47 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022