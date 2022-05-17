PTI demands dissolution of assemblies after SC verdict on Article 63-A
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to dissolve assemblies as the country’s top court ruled that dissident members' votes should not be counted.
PTI while hailing the apex court's order, called for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister's resignation.
Earlier in the day, the apex court ruled that the vote of defecting lawmakers would not be counted. A larger bench said "political parties are an integral aspect of the bedrock on which our democracy rests. Their destabilisation tends to shake the bedrock, which can potentially put democracy itself in peril".
Following the ruling, Imran Khan-led party demanded resignation as the historic verdict has undermined Hamza Shahbaz’s election as Chief Minister of the country’s most populous region.
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, speaking to the media in Lahore, termed the Court’s verdict ‘a win for their stance’. Lambasting incumbent government, the senior PTI leader said the PM should dissolve the National Assembly and announce the date for the next general elections.
Commenting on the Punjab CM election, he said the provincial executive had lost the majority vote in the assembly as he needed a total of 186 votes for the coveted post.
Fawad claimed that Hamza had 171 votes in the house so he should dissolve the provincial assembly.
Vote of defected lawmakers not to be counted, ... 06:00 PM | 17 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has announcing its verdict on the presidential reference for the interpretation of ...
Meanwhile, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz cancelled a scheduled press conference as the court handed down its verdict. The PML-N leader reportedly called his legal team to his home for a meeting.
