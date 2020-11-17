Lahore man gets ticket for riding bike with nine children 
Web Desk
05:58 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Lahore man gets ticket for riding bike with nine children 
Share

LAHORE – City Traffic Police issued a violation ticket to a man for riding a bike with nine children on it in Anarkali sector, it emerged on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on November 15 at 7:35am when a traffic cop named Muddasir Hussain stopped the person riding a 70cc motorcycle with children all over the bike.

One of them was sitting on front mudguard while two were standing on the foot rests on both sides of the motorcycle, putting their lives on risk.

The traffic cop issued a Rs300 ticket to violator identified as Ibrar Naeem, a resident of Lohari Gate, for violating pillion riding rule.

More From This Category
Nawaz Sharif suffers severe kidney pain, Maryam ...
07:11 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Karachi restarts Circular Railway on Thursday
06:46 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Lahore man gets ticket for riding bike with nine ...
05:58 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
PSL 2020 Final between Lahore and Karachi sends ...
05:46 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Second Covid-19 wave forces Azad Kashmir to go ...
05:20 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Pakistan to introduce e-voting system to ensure ...
04:57 PM | 17 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
McDreamy is back – Patrick Dempsey makes a surprise entry in the season premiere of the ...
05:38 PM | 17 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr