Lahore man gets ticket for riding bike with nine children
05:58 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – City Traffic Police issued a violation ticket to a man for riding a bike with nine children on it in Anarkali sector, it emerged on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on November 15 at 7:35am when a traffic cop named Muddasir Hussain stopped the person riding a 70cc motorcycle with children all over the bike.
One of them was sitting on front mudguard while two were standing on the foot rests on both sides of the motorcycle, putting their lives on risk.
The traffic cop issued a Rs300 ticket to violator identified as Ibrar Naeem, a resident of Lohari Gate, for violating pillion riding rule.
