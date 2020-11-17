Karachi restarts Circular Railway on Thursday
Web Desk
06:46 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Karachi restarts Circular Railway on Thursday
Share

KARACHI – All preparations to restart Karachi Circular Railway nearly after 21 years have been finalized 

The inaugural ceremony will be held in Karachi on Thursday where Federal Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed will be chief guest.

Initially, Karachi circular railway will directly be run from Pipri via Landhi to Orangi.

Four trains in Up and Down directions will commute the passengers between Pipri and Orangi stations with a uniform gap of three hours every day.

Coaches of intra-city transport project have also arrived at City Railway Station Karachi. Each coach has the capacity for 100 passengers.

The government has fixed Rs50 fare fore per passenger. 

KCR is a defunct public transit system in the city. It served the Karachi metropolitan areas between 1969 and 1999.

