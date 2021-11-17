Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 November 2021
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 17 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 November 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 122,200 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 104,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 96,065 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 112,015.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Karachi PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Islamabad PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Peshawar PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Quetta PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Sialkot PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Attock PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Gujranwala PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Jehlum PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Multan PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Bahawalpur PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Gujrat PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Nawabshah PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Chakwal PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Hyderabad PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Nowshehra PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Sargodha PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Faisalabad PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643
Mirpur PKR 122,200 PKR 1,643

