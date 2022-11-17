Operator arrested for crashing drone on Lahore’s Orange Line train terminal
12:12 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
Operator arrested for crashing drone on Lahore’s Orange Line train terminal
Source: @ghazanfarabbass/Twitter
LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital Lahore detained a drone operator as the high-flying gadget crashed on the Orange Line train terminal at Thokar Niaz Beg on Wednesday.

A man identified as Hamid, who worked at the city’s famous electronic market, was detained on Wednesday as the incident sounds alarm for provincial authorities amid reports that the Chinese engineers were working on a project.

The detained man told cops that the unmanned aerial vehicle got out of range during the test run and slammed into the Orange Line terminal.

Reports in local media said the incident occurred in the wee hours on Wednesday, while the Orange Line train was stationed at the terminal to avoid any unwanted incident.

Later, bomb disposal squad, Counter Terrorism Department Punjab, the Special Branch, and city district government rushed to the spot to clear the area.

Meanwhile, a case was registered on the complaint of the security officer of Orange Line Train, under section 440 of PPC. The complainant told cops that the drone crashed on the windowpane of the train and damaged it.

Mystery drone crashes near Lahore’s Orange Line ... 12:07 PM | 16 Nov, 2022

LAHORE – A remote-controlled drone that flew undetected over Punjab provincial capital crashed near the Orange ...

After the initial probe, senior police officials told the media that the incident was apparently not related to any terror-related activity as no traces of explosive material were found. Authorities have also seized the debris for forensic analysis.

