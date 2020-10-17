5807 Pakistani citizens to be removed from B category of travel blacklist
ISLAMABAD - The Periodical Review Committee for review of blacklisted citizens under category "B" has recommended removal of 5807 blacklisted individuals from the list of 42,725 Blacklisted Individuals.
The decision was taken in consultation with all relevant agencies and departments on whose instance the individuals were blacklisted.
Earlier, taking serious notice of the miseries of Pakistani citizens in wake of their names on blacklist for long duration, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah had directed the Director General Immigration and Passports to convene a meeting of Periodical Review Committee immediately for consideration of cases on merit and their removal after due process.
