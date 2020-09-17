‘Ertugrul’ star Cavit Cetin Guner receives a warm welcome at Islamabad airport

Turkish actor Cavit Cetin Guner aka Dogan Alp in Ertugrul, received a very warm welcome on arrival in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad yesterday.

Pakistani fans have been super excited upon hearing this news and “Welcome Pakistan” has become a top Twitter trend.

Videos of him being surrounded by fans at the airport, trying to catch a glimpse of the star, are being circulated on social media as well.

After landing in Pakistan, the actor shared a video of a music program on his Insta story greeting: “Good Morning Islamabad.”

During the two-day visit, Guner will meet several important and social personalities and go see multiple spots.

Not only this, the lead actor of the mega-hit series, Engin Altan Düzyatan, will also be coming to Pakistan next month on a three- day tour, named,” Jashn-e-Ertuğrul.”

