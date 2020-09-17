‘Ertugrul’ star Cavit Cetin Guner receives a warm welcome at Islamabad airport
Share
Turkish actor Cavit Cetin Guner aka Dogan Alp in Ertugrul, received a very warm welcome on arrival in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad yesterday.
Pakistani fans have been super excited upon hearing this news and “Welcome Pakistan” has become a top Twitter trend.
Videos of him being surrounded by fans at the airport, trying to catch a glimpse of the star, are being circulated on social media as well.
After landing in Pakistan, the actor shared a video of a music program on his Insta story greeting: “Good Morning Islamabad.”
During the two-day visit, Guner will meet several important and social personalities and go see multiple spots.
Not only this, the lead actor of the mega-hit series, Engin Altan Düzyatan, will also be coming to Pakistan next month on a three- day tour, named,” Jashn-e-Ertuğrul.”
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Sadaf Kanwal proves to be the queen of sass as she hits back at ...12:58 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
-
- PM Imran inaugurates Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute in Haripur11:52 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan urges need to mobilize $2.5 tr for developing countries to ...11:37 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
- Punjab to convert 15,000 schools solar energy11:28 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
-
- Mahira Khan writes an emotional birthday wish for son06:05 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
- TikTok star Adil Rajput faked his own death for publicity and fans ...05:24 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020