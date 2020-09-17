‘Ertugrul’ star Cavit Cetin Guner receives a warm welcome at Islamabad airport

12:12 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
‘Ertugrul’ star Cavit Cetin Guner receives a warm welcome at Islamabad airport
Share

Turkish actor Cavit Cetin Guner aka Dogan Alp in Ertugrul, received a very warm welcome on arrival in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad yesterday.

Pakistani fans have been super excited upon hearing this news and “Welcome Pakistan” has become a top Twitter trend.

Videos of him being surrounded by fans at the airport, trying to catch a glimpse of the star, are being circulated on social media as well.

After landing in Pakistan, the actor shared a video of a music program on his Insta story greeting: “Good Morning Islamabad.”

During the two-day visit, Guner will meet several important and social personalities and go see multiple spots.

Not only this, the lead actor of the mega-hit series, Engin Altan Düzyatan, will also be coming to Pakistan next month on a three- day tour, named,” Jashn-e-Ertuğrul.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Sadaf Kanwal proves to be the queen of sass as ...
12:58 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
‘Ertugrul’ star Cavit Cetin Guner receives a ...
12:12 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
Mahira Khan writes an emotional birthday wish for ...
06:05 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
TikTok star Adil Rajput faked his own death for ...
05:24 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan is the new voice of Amazon’s ...
04:40 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
Aima Baig opens up about her mother’s death
02:42 PM | 16 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sadaf Kanwal proves to be the queen of sass as she hits back at haters
12:58 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr