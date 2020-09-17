“Ban Nida Yasir” trends on Twitter after the host invites Marwah’s parents on her show

01:33 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
Pakistani morning show host, Nida Yasir has been at the center of multiple controversies in the past. 

She’s known for asking problematic questions on her show but this time she crossed all limits of insolence by profiting off a family’s personal tragedy.

Nida has come under fire for making the  parents of a 5-year-old rape victim narrate the details of the horrendous incident.

Last week, Nida Yasir had invited Marwah’s parent on her show and repeatedly asked them insensitive questions. 

During the entire episode, the parents struggled to find words to describe their agony, but even that didn’t stop Nida from trying to dig into the gruesome details of the heinous act. 

The host is now facing major backlash for running after ratings and netizens demand for a ban on Nida Yasir for making the family relive the pain, just for the sake of her show’s “entertainment.”

Numerous rape cases have surfaced in the past week and since then, things have reached a fever pitch as Pakistanis march down the streets to demand justice and accountability.

