“Ban Nida Yasir” trends on Twitter after the host invites Marwah’s parents on her show

Pakistani morning show host, Nida Yasir has been at the center of multiple controversies in the past.

She’s known for asking problematic questions on her show but this time she crossed all limits of insolence by profiting off a family’s personal tragedy.

Nida has come under fire for making the parents of a 5-year-old rape victim narrate the details of the horrendous incident.

Okay so here we have Nida Yasir again. I don't even have word to describe her. She is purely Jahil. What on earth made her do this? And her questions to parents? I mean @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL is litterraly out of their mind. @reportpemra #BanNidaYasir pic.twitter.com/sgCI43RYbe — Fatimah Hussain (@FatymahHussain) September 16, 2020

Last week, Nida Yasir had invited Marwah’s parent on her show and repeatedly asked them insensitive questions.

During the entire episode, the parents struggled to find words to describe their agony, but even that didn’t stop Nida from trying to dig into the gruesome details of the heinous act.

The host is now facing major backlash for running after ratings and netizens demand for a ban on Nida Yasir for making the family relive the pain, just for the sake of her show’s “entertainment.”

So, #NidaYasir recently invited the parents of a 5 year old raped and murdered victim Marwah on her show.



There she asked extremely insensitive questions.



Speachless Broken heart#BanNidaYasirShow pic.twitter.com/kKHOzjLxVd — 9 News (@9newshdpk) September 17, 2020

I couldn't hold back my tears at that moment when Nida Yasir asked how do you know that your daughter got raped and the mother of Marwa start to crying.

Pathetic media, Pathetic shows.@nidayasir01 have shame on you.#BanNidaYasirShow pic.twitter.com/pVuiwl6L4x — Hassan Malik (@iamhassanmalikk) September 17, 2020

https://twitter.com/AB18PK/status/1306436161376665600?s=20

Her show is the most stupidiest of all. Shes known for ill-mannered questions & apathetic behavior. Aese aese jaahil bithaye hue hain host krne k liye. I could only say, how would u feel if GOD FORBID it was u in their place & had to answer such bizzare questions @NidaYasirARY — FËÅŔŁËŞŞ WÅŔŔÎŐŔ (@drnyss) September 17, 2020

Nida Yasir, host of 'Good morning Pakistan', in her disgusting appetite for ratings called parents of Marwah & went on to ask merciless questions, reliving the pain & agony of parents#BanNidaYasirShow#JusticeForMarwah pic.twitter.com/k176WDjplX — Mir Hyder Ali Kakepoto (@mir_sahab110) September 17, 2020

#BanNidaYasirShow

Ban nida yasir morning show.

Pemra wake up

its request to everyone please complain against nida yasir show on PM Portal and we will get Good Result As pemra banned some drama because of complain on pm portal.go ahead guys pic.twitter.com/gUroo7ZdWG — Zain Malik PTI (@imxainn) September 17, 2020

Shame on nida yasir . Her show should be banned. https://t.co/t8V9kUoab7 — SR 🙃 (@Shum_R) September 17, 2020

Numerous rape cases have surfaced in the past week and since then, things have reached a fever pitch as Pakistanis march down the streets to demand justice and accountability.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!