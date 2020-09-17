PM Imran congratulates Japan’s Yoshihide Suga on election as Prime Minister
02:24 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
PM Imran congratulates Japan’s Yoshihide Suga on election as Prime Minister
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Yoshihide Suga on his elections as the new Prime Minister of Japan today (Thursday).

In a tweet, the prime minister said that he looks forward to working with the Japanese Prime Minister to further strengthen Pakistan-Japan friendship and increase cooperation between the two countries. 

