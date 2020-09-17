Malala Yousafzai, Beyoncé and others to feature in a film on global issues

The United Nations has shortlisted numerous celebrities including multi-Grammy winner Beyoncé, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and others for a film that sets out actions tackling the world’s biggest problems such as the coronavirus pandemic, indigence and inequality.

According to the UN, "Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times" is a 30-minute film that will broadcast globally, and debut on the UN YouTube channel on Saturday at 9 p.m.

The United Nations also revealed that the film promotes actions necessary for the improvement of the world as the COVID-19 pandemic endangers global progress, to eliminate penury, bring about gender equality, elevate human rights, minimise injustice and tackle climate change.

The film "will take audiences on a dynamic exploration of the times we live in, the multiple tipping points our planet faces, and the interventions that could transform our world over the next 10 years," the United Nations shared.

It includes a performance by Grammy-nominated singer Burna Boy, and a new edition of a previous UN performance by Beyoncé and participation by activist and UN Messenger of Peace Malala Yousafzai.

UN goodwill ambassadors Cheadle and actress Michelle Yeoh, and Forest Whitaker are also featured in the film.

Produced by 72 Films, "Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times" is penned and directed Richard Curtis.

