Pakistan to come out of FATF grey list soon: Shibli Faraz

01:44 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has expressed the confidence that Pakistan will soon come out of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

In a tweet today (Thursday), the minister said that those who are dreaming to push Pakistan in the blacklist will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Shibli Faraz said the legislation has been done in the national interest under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to thwart the sordid designs of the enemies.

He criticized the opposition parties by saying that they have once again adopt negative bevaiour contrary to the national interests.

