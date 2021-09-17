New Zealand PM asked Pakistan’s Imran Khan to postpone cricket team's tour: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has asked for cancellation of Kiwis tour to Pakistan due to a security alert.

Ardern made a request when Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to her after the visiting team abandoned the tour of Pakistan minutes before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi, Chaudhry said in a tweet.

He said the premier informed his counterpart that Pakistan had one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind existed for the visiting team.

ہماری انٹیلی جنس ایجنسیز دنیا کے بہترین انٹیلی جنس سسٹمز میں شامل ہیں اور ان کی رائے میں نیوزی لینڈ کی ٹیم کو کسی قسم کے خطرہ نہیں ہے، تاہم نیوزی لینڈ کی وزیر اعظم نے ازحد احتیاط کی پالیسی کے پیش نظر دورہ ملتوی کرنے کی استدعا کی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 17, 2021

Security officials with the New Zealand team were satisfied with the security arrangements made by Pakistan throughout their stay here, Khan told Ardern.

However, the New Zealand PM requested postponement of the tour in view of the policy of extreme caution, Fawad said.