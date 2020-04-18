Coronavirus: Pakistan extends ban on all flight operations till April 30
Associated Press of Pakistan
05:12 PM | 18 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan extends ban on all flight operations till April 30
Share

ISLAMABAD - The government on Saturday extended the suspension of international and domestic flight operations till April 30 in line with a national strategy to stem the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of international and domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended up to Thursday, April 30, this year at 2359 hours PST,” a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a press release.

He said remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international and domestic flights, reflected in the previous orders, would remain unchanged.

More From This Category
Coronavirus: Pakistan extends ban on all flight ...
05:12 PM | 18 Apr, 2020
IMF approves $1.386b loan to boost Pakistan’s ...
07:01 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic: IMF approves $1.386 bln ...
08:39 AM | 17 Apr, 2020
SBP cuts policy rate by 200bps to 9pc
11:46 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
K-Electric appoints Riyadh S.A.A Edrees as new ...
09:48 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Investing when markets stumble pays off, says ...
06:02 PM | 15 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
COVID-19: Salman Ahmad opens up about recovering
02:49 PM | 19 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr