Coronavirus: Pakistan extends ban on all flight operations till April 30
ISLAMABAD - The government on Saturday extended the suspension of international and domestic flight operations till April 30 in line with a national strategy to stem the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of international and domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended up to Thursday, April 30, this year at 2359 hours PST,” a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a press release.
As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of International and Domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2359 hours PST.— PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) April 18, 2020
He said remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international and domestic flights, reflected in the previous orders, would remain unchanged.
