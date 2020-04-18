TCL launches online summer sale in Pakistan

LAHORE - TCL has launched the grand summer sale which is going to start from today and will end on 30th April 2020. TCL is catering to your entertainment needs by giving up to 25% discount on its LEDs and ACs.

TCL understands the complexity of the situation caused by COVID-19. The discounts are only applicable to online orders that are done through TCL Pakistan's website. The orders will be delivered to the consumer's doorstep with the option to pay online and cash on delivery.

One-stop easy purchase solution allows the consumers to browse through their official website and order the product they require. The ordered item will reach their house regardless of where they wish to get it delivered. In addition to this, the brand is offering free delivery.

Speaking about the Sale, Majid Niazi the Marketing Manager of TCL said, “Our perspective is to provide convenience to our consumers as the prevailing situation continues in the country. TCL, as a brand, is an advocate of protective measures against COVID-19. For that, we have started the Online Summer Sale and are offering free delivery so that our consumers can shop in the comfort of their home without having to step out”.

For people with smart entertainment needs, TCL LED TVs are available at reasonable and discounted rates. Also, TCL offers discounts on its brand new AC range which includes Miracle and Elite Series. TCL LED TVs are available in formats and sizes ranging from 32 inches to 75 inches and ACs are available in sizes ranging from 1.0 ton to 2.0 ton.

TCL is taking all appropriate measures to protect its staff as well as the customers by adopting the health care measures advised by the World Health Organization. Both the consumer and delivery staff are advised to wear masks and use sanitizers frequently to stay safe from the virus.