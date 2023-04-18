Pakistan court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for ex-army officer Adil Raja

Defiant YouTuber declared proclaimed offender
RAWALPINDI – A Pakistani court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former armed forces officer Major (r) Adil Raja after he skipped hearing for cases lodged under sections related to criminal intimidation and breach of trust.
Reports in local media suggest that Adil Raja, who is famous for running his YouTube channel, faces case in the fraud case of property worth millions and for hurling threats.
Civil judge Muhammad Shahab issued the warrants after a case was registered against Adil Raja at the Banni police station.
The District and Sessions Court Rawalpindi also ordered authorities to freeze his assets including plots in upscale society and cars along with a two-wheeler.
Raja, in his take on the recent development, said no one can take away what Allah has written in his destiny. He also dialed his tirade against powerful quarter in another post.
کھوتے کے بچوں نے میرے خلاف 6 جنوری 2023 کو (جب مجھے پاکستان سے گئے 9 ماہ ہوچکے تھے) جعلی ایف آئی آر کٹوا کر جائیداد ضبط کرنے کا ڈرامہ رچایا ہے تاکہ مجھے خاموش کروایا جاسکے۔ لمبر ون کی عقل چیک کریں۔— Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) April 18, 2023
جو اللّٰہ نے میرے نصیب میں لکھا ہے وہ مجھ سے کوئی چھین نہیں سکتا اور جو میرے نصیب میں نہیں وہ جو مرضی ہوجائے مجھے مل نہیں سکتا۔ https://t.co/v36Qfx3Rwc— Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) April 18, 2023
Adil Farooq Raja, a retired major of the Pakistan Army, has become a social media celebrity over the last few months. A staunch supporter of ousted prime minister Imran Khan and a ruthless critic of Pakistan’s military establishment, Adil Raja was born in Peshawar in 1978 to an officer of the Pakistan Army, Major (Retired) Umar Farooq Raja. He lives in the United Kingdom after fleeing his home country fearing persecution during the Gen Bajwa's tenure.
