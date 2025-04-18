Indian Cricketers accused of harassing Anaya Bangar with Nude pictures; full details here

MUMBAI – Anaya Bangar made startling revelations how Indian Cricketers harassed her with inappropriate messages afyer transition.

Anaya Bangar comes up with serious allegations against several cricketers, accusing them of sending nude photos to her. Anaya, who transitioned and underwent Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), opened up about her experiences, shedding light on the harassment she faced from within the cricketing world.

In an interview with Indian publications, Anaya detailed her struggles after coming out as transgender. She revealed that while she had received some support, there were also instances of harassment, particularly from cricketers. “There have been some players who sent me nude pictures without consent,” she said, describing the inappropriate behavior she encountered from individuals within the sport.

Anaya has become vocal advocate for inclusivity in cricket. However, her latest revelations paint a darker picture of her journey, as she recalled being subjected to both online harassment and verbal abuse. Anaya also shared the emotional toll of hiding her true gender identity while playing as Aryan. She explained that she had to conceal her identity to avoid complications, even while sharing the field with high-profile players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Musheer Khan.

According to Anaya, the abuse she faced was not just digital but also verbal, with some senior players making inappropriate comments and advances. “I played with well-known cricketers like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. I had to keep my true self a secret because my father is a famous figure,” Anaya said.

Her story comes at a time when International Cricket Council (ICC) recently updated its rules on transgender women in the sport. These changes, which are now also reflected in the policies of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), prevent transgender women from competing in international and top-level domestic women’s cricket in Tiers 1 and 2.