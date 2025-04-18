Pta Starts Issuing Licenses For Vpn Service Providers In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Amid the tightening noose around VPN providers, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) officially launched licensing process for Virtual Private Network (VPN) service providers under its Class License framework for provision of data services in country of 242 million.

In major move to regulate growing use of VPNs across the country after ban on X and other sites, PTA already issued Class Licenses to three companies, enabling them to legally offer VPN services in compliance with national regulations.

PTA urged all VPN service providers operating without a valid license to apply for the appropriate Class License without delay. This initiative aims to bring all VPN providers under the regulatory umbrella, ensuring service continuity and legal compliance.

“Timely licensing is crucial to avoid potential disruptions and ensure users maintain uninterrupted access to VPN services,” the PTA stated in its official communication.

PTA also made available detailed information on the licensing procedure, eligibility requirements, and application forms on its official website, inviting interested parties to begin the registration process.

The move is part of broader effort by telecom authority to strengthen oversight of internet services and enhance cybersecurity standards across Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.