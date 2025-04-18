NADRA just made getting Your Child B-Form easier Than Ever Before; Full details here

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority NADRA makes life easier for parents, and you can now get your child’s B-Form without much hassle.

In latest move to further streamline process, NADRA introduced more streamlined process for obtaining Child Registration Certificate (CRC), also known as B-Form. The updated procedure allows parents to apply online for children under the age of one, marking a major step toward digitalization and ease of access.

B-Form is first official identity document issued to every child in Pakistan, ensuring their rightful inclusion in the national database.

B-Form Requirements

Applicants must provide birth certificate issued by local Union Council as proof of birth. This requirement applies to both domestic and overseas births. Furthermore, at least one parent must possess a valid National Identity Card (NIC) or National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

Online Application via Pak ID Mobile App

Parents can now use the Pak ID Mobile App to submit B-Form applications for children under one year old.

First, create logging into Pak ID account

Selecting CRC service from the identity document options

Entering parent’s 13-digit ID card number

Reviewing and confirming details

Uploading recent picture of child and provide digital signature

Submitting relevant documents and verifying fingerprint of one parent

Finalizing application for processing

The digital transformation of B-Form registration has been welcomed by citizens, especially overseas Pakistanis. The online application is expected to reduce long queues at NADRA offices and speed up the documentation process for young children.