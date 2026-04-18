Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique dropped as Pakistan name Bangladesh Test squad with new faces

LAHORE – A fresh 18-player squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh has been announced by Pakistan Cricket Board, as the red ball games are slated from May 8–12 and May 16–20.

Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais, all-rounder Amad Butt, and wicketkeeper Muhammad Ghazi Ghori have all received their maiden Test call-ups, injecting new talent into the squad.

From the previous home series against South Africa, 11 players have retained their places, while several noted players including Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram, Kamran Ghulam, Aamir Jamal, Rohail Nazir, and Abdullah Shafique have been dropped.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests

New Call-ups

Abdullah Fazal

Azan Awais

Amad Butt

Muhammad Ghazi Ghori

Main Squad

Shan Masood

Babar Azam

Imam-ul-Haq

Muhammad Rizwan

Salman Ali Agha

Saud Shakeel

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Hasan Ali

Khurram Shahzad

Noman Ali

Sajid Khan

Muhammad Abbas

Abdullah Fazal

Azan Awais

Amad Butt

Muhammad Ghazi Ghori

Coaching Setup

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Head Coach)

Asad Shafiq (Batting Coach)

Umar Gul (Bowling Coach)

Experienced pacer Mohammad Abbas has also been recalled, bringing veteran strength to the bowling attack. The 36-year-old is currently active in England’s County Championship with Derbyshire, where he has already picked up six wickets this season.

The squad will gather for training camp in Karachi from April 27, with PSL players joining after completing their franchise commitments ahead of the May 3 final.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been appointed head coach of the Test side, while Asad Shafiq and Umar Gul take charge as batting and bowling coaches respectively, signaling a new era for Pakistan’s red-ball cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a 16-member national Test squad for the highly anticipated two-match series against Bangladesh, making key changes that signal a fresh direction for red-ball cricket.

Shan Masood has been retained as Test captain, continuing to lead the side, while the selectors have injected new energy into the squad by adding four uncapped or fresh players. The move highlights Pakistan’s intent to balance experience with emerging talent ahead of the challenging tour.

Five players from the squad are currently undergoing intense preparation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) red-ball camp in Lahore. According to the schedule, the full Test squad will regroup in Karachi on April 27 for final training sessions.

Players involved in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) will only join the camp after completing their franchise commitments, potentially delaying full squad preparation. The training camp will run until May 1, after which the team will depart for Bangladesh on May 2.

Sarfraz to Lead as Head Coach

Former Test captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been appointed as head coach for the tour, marking a significant leadership shift. Former Test cricketers Asad Shafiq and Umar Gul have also been brought in as batting and bowling coaches, respectively, adding further experience to the coaching setup.