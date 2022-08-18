Pakistani celebrities outraged over Faisalabad sexual assault case

In yet another case of violence against women in Pakistan, an influential businessman along with at least five other men allegedly abducted, tortured, and sexually assaulted a medical student in Faisalabad. And, Pakistanis are outraged about what our country has descended into.

Like all citizens, Pakistani celebrities are outraged over the situation and have raised their voices for the victim who has gone through an ordeal, and the perpetrators are out of jail.

Police took action against six suspects after footage of the victim being attacked and humiliated spread like wildfire on social media. As the footage went viral on social media platforms netizens called for heads to roll over the extreme humiliation meted out towards the victim.

Sheikh Danish Ali, a man from Faisalabad, proposed to a BDS student, also his own daughter’s friend for marriage. On rejecting him, he along with his daughter and his servants abducted the girl, tortured her, cut her hair and made her lick their shoes. The main culprit Sheikh Danish was let go on bail for only 50 thousand rupees.

The culprits can be seen not only mercilessly thrashing Khadija Mehmood but also hurling verbal abuses her way at their residence in the upscale Paradise Valley. A woman's voice can also be heard in the background.  Earlier, the police had reportedly said that the arrested suspects included the prime suspect's wife as well, who is reportedly the woman behind the voice in the video.

According to the police report, the final year student of BDS was Ana’s friend and would often visit her home. Danish began to develop feelings for Khadija and asked his daughter to send her a marriage proposal. Khadija, however, spurned his proposal after which Ana began sending the victim death threats. Upon receiving these threats, Khadija cut off all contact from Danish and his family.

On August 9, Danish and his daughter, along with a group of men, broke into Khadija’s home and kidnapped her as well as her brother. According to the FIR, they also stole valuables including Khadija’s Iphone 13 Pro Max, gold bangles and Rs500,000.

Taking the victim to their lavish residence, situated in one of the most elite areas of Faisalabad, the culprits began torturing Khadija in front of her brother. Danish and his daughter, along with other members of the household cut her hair, and even made her lick their shoes all the while recording this extreme form of abuse and humiliation in a video, which the culprits themselves later posted on social media.

Khadija has also alleged that she was forced to perform a sex act on Danish which he also recorded.

Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights Dr. Mahreen Bhutto on Wednesday took notice of the alleged sexual assault of a medical student by a “powerful man” in Faisalabad.

The MNA in a statement said the female medical student was victimized by a certain 'powerful man'. “Dehumanising acts of the accused, which can be viewed in a viral video that is circulating rapidly around the globe, are soul harrowing for the spectators.” “Conduct of accused against poor girl victim cannot be ignored at any cost,” she added.

The human rights panel chairperson also directed the Punjab police chief to furnish a detailed report regarding the incident within three days. She also warned the police officials against non-compliance, saying, “failing to the assistance of the 'Standing Committee of National Assembly on Human Rights Violation' may lead this platform towards taking some compelling measures”.

